Germany To Send Two More IRIS-T Systems, 30 Leopard Tanks To Ukraine This Year

Germany plans to transfer several more air defense systems, tanks, self-propelled howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine by this year.

Wolfgang Buchner, deputy spokesperson of the German government, announced the plans at a briefing on Monday, August 19, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Two more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, two IRIS-T SLS launchers; ten Gepard anti-aircraft guns; 16 PzH 2000, Zuzana and RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers; combat drones; several thousand rounds of artillery ammunition and ammunition for armored vehicles, and a further 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks will be transferred by the end of 2024," Buchner said.

Next year, deliveries will continue and include the transfer of more than 20 PzH 2000, Zuzana and RCH 155 howitzers, 20 Marder IFVs, 37 Leopard 1A5s, five Gepards, three IRIS-T SLM systems and the same number of IRIS-T SLS systems, as well as two Skynex air defense systems and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In addition, Germany will train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2024-2025.

Buchner called media reports that Germany is decreasing military support to Ukraine an insinuation.

Earlier reports said that Germany had delivered another package of security assistance to Ukraine, which includes air defense equipment, drones, and auxiliary vehicles.

According to the updated list of security aid posted on the website of the Federal Government, Germany donated another IRIS-T SLS air defense launcher; 14,000 rounds of 155-mm projectiles; 10 surface drones; 26 Vector reconnaissance UAVs, six HMEE highly mobile backhoe loaders; and a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle.