Experience Abu Dhabi Unveils 'Al Ain: A Living Oasis' Documentary

Explore Al Ain's diverse attractions through the eyes of Emirati friends Obaid AlBudoor and Salem Al Attas



Abu Dhabi, UAE – 19 August 2024: What do you picture when you think of Al Ain? Perhaps selfies on Jebel Hafit or getting up close with a giraffe at the famous Al Ain Zoo or stepping back in time at the century-old Qasr Al Muwaiji. A new campaign by Experience Abu Dhabi showcases all this and more, inviting viewers on a journey to discover the rich history, exciting attractions, and enticing hidden gems of the Living Oasis city, Al Ain - a destination waiting to be explored with friends and family.

The four-part documentary-style campaign takes viewers to the heart of Al Ain, showcasing the city and surrounding region's rich tapestry of culture, adventure, and tradition. From exploring ancient forts and lush oases to trying thrilling outdoor activities and discovering vibrant local life, the documentary follows two Emirati friends as they discover how Al Ain seamlessly offers an unparalleled tapestry of experiences that will leave you craving more.

The campaign stars Emirati corporate banker turned photographer Obaid AlBudoor, and Salem Al Attas, an engineer by day and the first Emirati slam poet by night. The duo travel across Al Ain, trying traditional skills such as archery and horseback riding, and dive into modern-day, white-knuckle pursuits that take them out of their comfort zone.



Just over an hour away from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al Ain has been inhabited for over 5,000 years. It is dotted with archaeological sites, restored forts, and early human settlements that have given rise to crafts and traditions that continue to exist till today.



During their time in Al Ain, Obaid, and Salem find that this living oasis is a world away from the hustle of busy city life, weaving together adventure, nature, history, and culture into one incredible destination. The duo explores Al Ain's vast oasis of lush date palms, discover secret underground rivers fed by natural mountain springs, learn about the city's proud heritage, and spend time with welcoming locals.

'As a photographer, traveller, and explorer, it's very rewarding to be able to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and recharge my creative energy in such a tranquil and lush place,' said Obaid.

'There's a unique energy to Al Ain that really made an impact on me.'

'I thoroughly enjoyed discovering Al Ain, and I hope that those who follow our adventures-whether white-water rafting, trying local crafts, delving into Al Ain's vibrant coffee and caf culture, or immersing themselves in all it has to offer-are inspired to visit and create their own unforgettable memories in this amazing destination' added Salem.

Have Obaid and Salem inspired you to have your own Al Ain adventure? Take your friends or family to Al Ain to discover for yourself that a destination is not just about what you do, it's how it makes you feel when you're there. You will discover that this living oasis has a vibe of its own.

