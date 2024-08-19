(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume,

announced the introduction of Bybit P2P Shield , an initiative designed to bolster user security and trust in its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. The Bybit P2P Shield provides protection to eligible users who may encounter fraudulent activities during P2P transactions on the platform. Initially available in select regions, this program will be expanded to more users globally in the near future.

Bybit Rolls Out P2P Shield to Strengthen Trading Security

Continue Reading

Bybit is dedicated to offering a secure and reliable P2P trading environment for all its users. In response to recent incidents that have impacted confidence in P2P trading, Bybit P2P Shield marks a significant advancement in addressing these concerns and ensuring a safe trading experience for everyone.

How Bybit Builds Trust and Confidence in P2P Trading



Empowering Confidence: Bybit P2P Shield empowers users to engage in P2P trading with the assurance of a protective safety net.

Defense Against Fraud: In the unfortunate event of fraud, Bybit P2P Shield provides compensation to help users recover losses. Enhanced Trading Experience: Bybit remains committed to continually improving its platform, ensuring an elevated P2P experience for all users.

Enhancing Security While Encouraging Vigilance

Bybit P2P Shield provides financial protection to eligible users who encounter fraud while conducting P2P transactions on Bybit's platform. While Bybit P2P Shield offers a robust layer of protection, Bybit continues to encourage all users to remain vigilant and exercise caution when conducting P2P transactions.

About

Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

For more information, please visit:

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit