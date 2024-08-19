Russians Almost Stopped Providing Humanitarian Aid To Socially Vulnerable Residents Of Occupied Areas - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders almost stopped providing any humanitarian aid to the socially vulnerable residents of the temporarily occupied territories.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We see that the military registration of all residents of the temporarily occupied territories continues. The enemy also almost stopped providing any humanitarian aid to the socially vulnerable sections of the population in temporarily occupied territories. We can state that the in temporary occupation is getting even worse," Fedorov said.

According to him, the active resettlement of Russian law enforcement officers, military personnel, and retired service members is underway. They move into the apartments and houses of those who have temporarily left the occupied territories and consider them their own.

The regional governor said there were cases when people who received Russian passports and agreed to reregister their property had their property nationalized by the occupiers and had been deported outside the temporarily occupied territory.

Photo: Getty Images