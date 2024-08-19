Air Defense Forces Down All Kamikaze Drones That Russia Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 11 Shahed strike drones launched from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk area on the night of August 18-19.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky: Ukraine's main task now is to destroy as much of Russia's war potential as possible

He added that mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, aircraft and EW units of the Ukrainian Air Force had shot down all enemy UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions.