Top Events Of The Day: Malaysian PM's State Visit, Raksha Bandhan, Supermoon, MUDA Scam Protests, And More
8/19/2024 12:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events of the day: Several events are lined up today, August 19. Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim's State visit, Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Karnataka MUDA scam protest, the last Monday of holy month of 'Shravan', and a meeting
called by the West Bengal Governor on the Kolkata doctor rape case are among the key events. Here is a list of the main events scheduled.
Raksha Bandhan 2024: The festival honouring the bond between siblings is today, August 19. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and vice versa. The siblings present gifts to each other with a promise to protect them and stand by their side during hard times. The everlasting bond shared between siblings is celebrated as Raksha Bandhan Day . Also Read
Prime Minister of Malaysia on State visit: Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, will arrive in India on August 19 for the first time, on a three-day State visit. This visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Malaysia's PM. Anwar Also Read
Ibrahim will stay in the country till August 21.
Supermoon: A rare treat is in store for sky gazers today as the Supermoon on August 19 will reveal a combination of a Supermoon and a Blue Moon, an occasion that happens in decades. It will be visible in the night sky today at 11:56 pm IST.“Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528,” NDTV quoted Retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston as saying.
