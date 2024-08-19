Top Events Of The Day: Malaysian PM's State Visit, Raksha Bandhan, Supermoon, MUDA Scam Protests, And More

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Top events of the day: Several events are lined up today, August 19. Malaysian Prime Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim's State visit, Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Karnataka MUDA scam protest, the last Monday of holy month of 'Shravan', and a meeting called by the West Bengal Governor on the Kolkata doctor rape case are among the key events. Here is a list of the main events scheduled.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.