UNICEF Calls For Urgent Psychological, Educational Support For Gaza Children

New York: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stressed the urgent need for psychological and educational support for Gaza's children, as they are the group most affected by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.



UNICEF spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf stressed that the current situation in the Gaza Strip requires an urgent response to help children who are suffering from loss of education and severe psychological damage. He noted that the number of children who have been martyred has now reached more than 14,000, in addition to thousands of injured.



According to the UNICEF's official website, Abu Khalaf said that all children in the Gaza Strip need psychological support, as at least 625,000 children have lost a year of school since the war on the Strip began last October, and until now some children have had their limbs amputated and need to leave the Strip to receive treatment, stressing that various children are suffering from fear and anxiety because of the war.



He added that UNICEF has worked during the past period with its partners in the Gaza Strip to establish temporary spaces for education, which are large tents in the middle of the displaced persons' gatherings.



He pointed out that UNICEF and its humanitarian partners are trying to provide whatever services they can under the current circumstances, and are providing food aid and fuel to hospitals, noting that coordination is underway with the World Health Organization to evacuate 170 people who need treatment abroad. (QNA)