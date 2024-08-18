Nationwide Internet Disruptions Cause Widespread Issues, Fiver Accounts Blocked
Date
8/18/2024 9:32:06 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Over the past few days, Pakistan has been experiencing severe internet disruptions, causing significant inconvenience to users across the country. Many customers have reported slow connection speeds and frequent disconnections due to issues with various internet service providers.
These disruptions have even led to the suspension of Pakistani accounts on Fiverr, affecting freelancers relying on the platform.
Also Read: KP Braces for New Monsoon Spell: Heavy Rains and Storms Expected
Social media platforms have also been impacted, with users facing difficulties in downloading audio messages. While some companies attribute these issues to problems with social media services, the reality is that mobile networks are also experiencing disruptions.
Mobile companies have denied any responsibility for the disruptions. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refrained from issuing a clear statement on the matter, adding to the public's frustration.
MENAFN18082024000189011041ID1108572664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.