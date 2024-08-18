عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nationwide Internet Disruptions Cause Widespread Issues, Fiver Accounts Blocked

Nationwide Internet Disruptions Cause Widespread Issues, Fiver Accounts Blocked


8/18/2024 9:32:06 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Over the past few days, Pakistan has been experiencing severe internet disruptions, causing significant inconvenience to users across the country. Many customers have reported slow connection speeds and frequent disconnections due to issues with various internet service providers.

These disruptions have even led to the suspension of Pakistani accounts on Fiverr, affecting freelancers relying on the platform.

Also Read: KP Braces for New Monsoon Spell: Heavy Rains and Storms Expected

Social media platforms have also been impacted, with users facing difficulties in downloading audio messages. While some companies attribute these issues to problems with social media services, the reality is that mobile networks are also experiencing disruptions.

Mobile companies have denied any responsibility for the disruptions. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refrained from issuing a clear statement on the matter, adding to the public's frustration.

MENAFN18082024000189011041ID1108572664


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search