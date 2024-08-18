Nationwide Internet Disruptions Cause Widespread Issues, Fiver Accounts Blocked

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Over the past few days, Pakistan has been experiencing severe internet disruptions, causing significant inconvenience to users across the country. Many customers have reported slow connection speeds and frequent disconnections due to issues with various internet service providers.



These disruptions have even led to the suspension of Pakistani accounts on Fiverr, affecting freelancers relying on the platform.

Social platforms have also been impacted, with users facing difficulties in downloading audio messages. While some companies attribute these issues to problems with social media services, the reality is that mobile networks are also experiencing disruptions.

Mobile companies have denied any responsibility for the disruptions. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refrained from issuing a clear statement on the matter, adding to the public's frustration.