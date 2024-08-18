Summer Workshops Bring Art To Life In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's vibrant arts scene is set to ignite children's imaginations this summer with a diverse array of workshops and camps, designed to nurture their artistic potential and foster a deeper appreciation for design and art.

From the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) to Msheireb, Old Souq Al Wakra and Al Shaqab, among others, a range of engaging activities awaits young creatives.

Kicking off the artistic journey tomorrow (August 17), the“Get to Know Ellsworth Kelly” at Msheireb provides an engaging introduction to the influential American artist. Inspired by the upcoming“Ellsworth Kelly at 100” exhibition at M7, children will explore Kelly's abstract compositions using the colour-by-number technique, creating their own unique masterpieces.

MIA will be a hub of artistic activity with a diverse selection of workshops catering to various interests. The“iPhone Photography Workshop (i-Art)” tomorrow (August 17) encourages young photographers to unleash their creativity with their smart devices, guided by renowned photographer Mohamed Azhari.

Meanwhile, the“Sketching in the Galleries” workshop offers a journey through the museum's rich collection, teaching shading techniques and drawing basics.

On August 18, MIA will host the“Creative Work by Arabic Calligraphy” workshop, where participants can explore the beauty of calligraphy by creating their own pieces inspired by the museum's collection. The next day (August 19), the“Mosaic Ceramic Design Workshop” presents an overview to Islamic mosaic art, allowing participants to create their own mosaic piece inspired by the museum's objects.

For those seeking to examine the intricacies of Arabic calligraphy, the“Diwani Script Workshop for Beginners” is a four-session course, which began on August 14 and running again on August 21 and 28. Led by Hussein Ammar Ahmad, the course provides a comprehensive introduction to this beautiful script, progressing from individual letters to complete sentences.

NMoQ is set to host the"Studio 5 Summer Camp: Art Coding with Pictoblox" from August 18-21. This camp provides a hands-on learning experience in digital art through coding, with visual simulators based on NMoQ's geometric logo designed to engage and inspire.

