Salam Technology Signs $35M Business Deal With Zendata To Protect Gulf Businesses For The Next Five Years

- Deal sees launch of entirely new product in the cyber-security space-

- Major five-year contract to cover firms & industries from services to oil and -

Leading global cyber-security firm ZENDATA has partnered with Qatari conglomerate SALAM Technology in a $35m, five-year deal aimed at providing state of the art services to companies in Qatar and across the Gulf. The deal empowers SALAM Technology with the capabilities to service leading companies with the most sophisticated cyber tools and skillsets and is designed to both elevate the cyber maturity of the local ecosystem and create new jobs for Qatari and Gulf nationals as the industry grows and expands.

As part of the agreement, SALAM Technology will have one of the most efficient Security Operations Centers (SOC) in the Gulf, powered by ZENDATA. This will give Qatari and Gulf companies access to an elite cyber–Incident Response Team, international cyber consultants, Threat Intelligence and unique cyber–Intellectual Property (IP), and all the institutional experience, advanced technology that ZENDATA has built up since it was founded in 2012.

The deal also sees the launch of ZENDATA's ground-breaking new 'SOC as a business' (Saab) model, designed to transform SOCs into revenue centers. With this new service, ZENDATA partners with companies to develop customized SOCs, utilizing either shared or exclusive resources, that elevate security to top-tier levels and unlock new profit streams.

In this scenario profits are shared between ZENDATA and its clients to boost financial outcomes, turning state of the art cyber security into a collectively profitable venture. In this way, SALAM Technology and ZENDATA will work hand in hand as the first line of defense for private and public entities, companies and international organizations.

Fawaz Hadid, General Manager of SALAM Technology said“SALAM Technology is proud to partner with ZENDATA, a global leader in cybersecurity. With our 72-year legacy of serving Qatar and the region, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to providing exceptional IT and OT cyber security services. By combining ZENDATA's cutting-edge technology and expertise with SALAM Technology's established presence and deep understanding of the local market, we will be ideally positioned to deliver the most advanced SOC MSSP services in the region.

This partnership goes beyond just technology. We share ZENDATA's vision of fostering a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the Gulf. The innovative SOC as a Business model presents a unique opportunity to empower businesses with world-class security solutions while also contributing to the development of a skilled Qatari and Gulf national workforce. We are confident that this collaboration will be instrumental in safeguarding critical infrastructure and enabling businesses across the region to thrive in the digital age”.

Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEO of ZENDATA said:“We have partnered with SALAM Technology with a single goal in mind, to help Qatar and the wider GCC protect and develop its growing services industry and its critical infrastructure from cyber-attack. As one of the leading firms in cyber-security, with a record of working alongside governments, MNCs and law enforcement agencies, we are particularly well placed to support Qatar and regional players on their transformation journeys, and help leading regional companies thrive in an ever more complex threat landscape. As we expand across the Gulf, we are particularly pleased to have SALAM Technology as our partner and Qatar as the launch country for our unique SOC as a Business (SaaB) product.”

As well as SOC as a Business, ZENDATA provides a selection of managed services and products including the flagship ZEN360 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), a 360-degree infrastructure protection with a 24/7 Security Operations Center, Quick Reaction Incident Response, ZENAudit as Audit Platform, the ZENRAD, a proprietary technology to dynamically adjust protection, and a range of other supporting services.



