Mumbai News: Two Priests Attacked With Sticks And Knives, Probe Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two priests, who were returning from worship, were attacked in Mumbai on Saturday night, said police.

The priests were attacked by five people with sticks and knives, reported ANI quoting Mumbai police.

However, they suffered minor injuries in this attack.

“As soon as the information of the attack was received, the reached the spot, by then the accused had fled from the spot after attacking,” said police.

So far, two people have been detained in connection with the attack and searches are underway for the rest.

“The police are investigating the reason behind the attack,” said Mumbai Police.

Earlier in July, a 67-year-old priest was attacked with a knife on the premises of a temple in Malad by a youth who was sacked as a caretaker of temple cows some months ago.

An FIR for an attempt to murder was registered against the attacker, Suryanarayan Das, following the incident, and an unidentified person whose exact role in the crime is under investigation.

Mahant Madhavdasji Rambalakdas Mahatyagi was performing a daily ritual at the temple when Das stabbed his shoulder with a knife. Das was captured on CCTV cameras while fleeing. Mahatyagi was rushed to a hospital by temple servitors and others.

Das was hired six months ago to milk cows at the temple. He was sacked from service for his alleged involvement in illegal activities, police said.

In April 2020, a mob lynched three men - two seers and their driver - in Palghar district of Maharashtra when they were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Whereas, two priests were also killed in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh .