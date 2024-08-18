QU Researchers Develop A Programmable Pump For Cardiovascular Investigations In The Laboratory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Researchers at Qatar University (QU) are making strides in cardiovascular investigations with the development of a revolutionary programmable pump, named QU-Vitro.

This innovative device is designed to accurately mimic blood flow in the cardiovascular system, significantly enhancing laboratory experiments on cultured cardiac cells.

Dr. Huseyin Yalcin, a principal investigator at QU's Biomedical Research Center, is leading the multidisciplinary team comprising experts from various departments.

Dr. Yalcin, with his background in mechanical engineering, conceptualized a novel solution to overcome these challenges. He proposed combining different flow generation principles from existing systems to create a compact, programmable pump capable of continuous fluid flow. The QU-Vitro, an innovative device, accurately mimics physiological blood flow in in-vitro experiments to support cardiovascular investigations.

The project team successfully secured a High Impact Grant to fund QU-Vitro's development, receiving positive reviews for its potential impact on the field. The pump, named "QU-Vitro" by the team with the project title "A Programmable Physiological Cardiovascular Flow Mimicking Pump for In Vitro Perfusion Experiments," aims to provide a physiological cardiovascular flow-mimicking system for in-vitro perfusion experiments. Although specific details of QU-Vitro are currently confidential to protect the invention, the project is progressing, with completion expected by the end of 2024.

Upon completion, QU-Vitro is expected to revolutionize cardiovascular research by providing a more accurate and practical tool for studying cardiac cells. This device will support investigations into the initiation and progression of cardiovascular diseases, the testing of novel drug compounds, and tissue engineering applications. By closely mimicking native blood flow, QU-Vitro will enable researchers to achieve more reliable and relevant results in their experiments.

Dr. Yalcin expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Qatar has been producing cutting-edge science and inventions in many fields with this project. We are aiming to develop a novel, compact, and practical system useful for cardiovascular research labs around the world."

For her part, Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences and Director of Biomedical Research Center at QU, Prof. Asma Al-Thani, highlighted the significance of this project for multidisciplinary research.

She noted, "BRC is a leading center in the nation, conducting multiple important projects in the medical and engineering fields. This new invention is a good example of multidisciplinary research combining engineering and medicine to improve human health locally and globally, aligning very well with our mission. This project also supports our efforts to promote Biomedical Engineering at our university."

