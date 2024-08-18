Bringing Ideas To Life At DFI's Geekdom Game Development Workshop

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspiring game developers can learn the ropes of game design and development at Geekdom's one-of-its-kind workshop, scheduled from August 12 to 29.

This 12-session programme, in partnership with Coregame, will provide hands-on training in game design, development, and animation, among others, using industry-standard software like Unity, Visual Studio Code, and Aseprite.

Led by experienced game developers Fadi Soufi and Dave Andrew from Coregame, Doha Institute (DFI) noted that the offers a unique opportunity for aspiring game creators to turn their ideas into reality. Limited spots are available for the QR600 programme.

The workshop is designed for ages 13 to 17, giving participants the chance to explore the extraordinary world of game creation with practical experience. It is perfect for young aspiring game developers, combining theory and practice to help them bring their game ideas to life.

Set from Monday to Thursday, between 4.30pm and 7pm, the workshop will be delivered in English.

About the mentors, Coregame founder and managing director Fadi leads a dynamic team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming in Qatar. His journey began as a solo developer, where he crafted acclaimed titles like“Nightmare: A Night to Remember” (2013),“SlimRush” (2015), and“Beyond Solar” (2019) for iOS. Currently, he is developing the PC version of“Beyond Solar” while simultaneously nurturing two new projects,“TriangerZ” and“BandStory”.

Fadi's deep passion for game development, coupled with his expertise in Unity, drives his commitment to excellence in Qatar's burgeoning gaming industry. Coregame's mission, under Fadi's leadership, is to deliver immersive and innovative gaming experiences that captivate and inspire players globally.

Andrew, a skilled game artist at Coregame, brings a unique blend of traditional and digital artistry to the team. His artistic journey began with mastery of oil painting, acrylics, and traditional drawing, which provided him with a strong foundation in colour, composition, and technique.

Drawn to the digital world, Andrew dedicated himself to mastering pixel art, showcasing its vibrant detail and style in his works. His versatility and creativity are evident in his contributions to various projects, from video games to digital illustrations. His notable pixel art creations include contributions to“Beyond Solar,”“SlimRush,”“Band Story,” and“TriangerZ”.



