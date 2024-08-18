Sweden contemplates expansion of its voluntary repatriation program

(MENAFN) Sweden is contemplating an expansion of its voluntary repatriation program, which currently encourages refugees and migrants to return to their home countries by offering financial incentives. The scheme, which provides a one-time payment of 10,000 Swedish krona (approximately USD960) per adult and 5,000 per child, along with travel costs, may now be extended to include naturalized Swedish citizens and their families.



This proposal, recently submitted to Immigration Maria Malmer Stenergard, aims to address integration challenges by potentially including those who hold temporary or permanent residence permits, as well as newly naturalized citizens. The proposal also suggests implementing a repayment requirement for individuals who accept the repatriation funds but do not leave Sweden. However, it proposes maintaining the current payment amounts to avoid signaling to migrants that they are unwelcome in the country.



Minister Stenergard acknowledged that the existing program has been largely ineffective, with low awareness among eligible individuals. As of 2023, Sweden's foreign-born population exceeds 2.15 million, representing over 20 percent of the total population. Following a surge in immigration in 2015, Sweden adopted stricter immigration policies, making its stance among the toughest in Europe. The proposal is now under review by the Ministry of Justice.

