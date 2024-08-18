New Zealand officially consents extradition of Kim Dotcom
8/18/2024 8:14:25 AM
(MENAFN) New Zealand's government has formally approved the extradition of Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload, to the United States, concluding a protracted legal battle that has spanned over a decade. Dotcom, an internet entrepreneur, faces charges in the United States including racketeering, conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, and money laundering. The United States alleges that Dotcom’s file-sharing platform caused damages exceeding $500 million to film and music industries by facilitating the illegal distribution of copyrighted material.
On Thursday, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed the extradition decision, stating, “I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr. Dotcom should be surrendered to the United States to face trial.” However, Goldsmith also noted that Dotcom would be given a brief period to seek legal advice before the process moves forward.
In response to the decision, Dotcom, who has been living in New Zealand since 2010, criticized the ruling on social media, referring to New Zealand as an “obedient US colony” and expressing his displeasure with the extradition. Dotcom, originally from Germany, established Megaupload in 2005, which was shut down by the FBI in 2012. He has been a prominent advocate for free speech and a supporter of Julian Assange, labeling the charges against him as politically motivated and part of a broader “weaponized lawfare” strategy.
