Manmohan Singh joins Angel One as Group Chief Risk Officer to strengthen the Group’s Risk Management

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th August 2024: Angel One Ltd, a leading player in the fintech sector, is pleased to announce the joining of Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer. Angel One considers risk management essential to proactively identify and address potential threats and vulnerabilities that could impact the organization. In this role, Manmohan will be instrumental in shaping and implementing the company's risk management strategy. His appointment accentuates Angel One’s dedication to enhancing its risk management framework and insulating its operations from emerging risks and challenges.

With over 25 years of experience in risk management, Manmohan will oversee risk management across all operations of the group companies. He will establish resilient protocols to protect the company’s interests and drive strategic growth. Furthermore, he will ensure that risk management strategies are seamlessly integrated into business processes, enhancing overall operational efficiency and safeguarding long-term success.

Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Angel One Ltd., commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Manmohan to our team. His vast expertise and proven track record in risk management will be pivotal as we strengthen our framework and drive strategic growth in today’s dynamic financial landscape. Angel One is dedicated to prioritizing clients and regulatory interest at the helm, and we are confident that Manmohan’s onboarding will bolster our efforts in this direction.”

Mr. Manmohan Singh, Group Chief Risk Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “I am honored to join India’s leading fintech player and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success. My focus will be on fortifying the risk management framework and ensuring that we are well-positioned to navigate the emerging complexities of the financial sector to take Angel One to newer heights.”

Before joining Angel One, Manmohan served as Head of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Operational Risk Management (ORM) and Credit and Market Risk at Aditya Birla Capital Group where he was responsible for leading the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for overseeing such risks across all businesses, including lending, insurance, broking and mutual funds. He has been pivotal in enhancing risk management practices and driving strategic initiatives for the Group.

Manmohan also held the position of Chief Risk Officer at Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd and Head – Enterprise Risk at IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. He also led the Credit Administration Department for Wholesale Banking at Yes Bank Ltd.





