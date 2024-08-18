Lulu Hypermarket Holds India Utsav To Mark 78Th Indian Independence Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Lulu Hypermarket, the region's leading retail chain, is hosting the 'India Utsav' in celebration of the 78th Indian Independence Day, offering a wide array of Indian food, spices, authentic dishes, and ethnic clothing.

This vibrant promotion, running until August 20, was inaugurated at Lulu Hypermarket Barwa City on August 15 by Ambassador of India H E Vipul, along with esteemed embassy officials, community leaders, and representatives from ICC, ICBF, ISC, IWA, IBPC, among other dignitaries.

Lulu Group consistently imports a wide variety of Indian products, showcasing its commitment to bringing the best of India to the Gulf region. During the week-long India Utsav, customers can enjoy exceptional discounts and offers on an extensive range of Indian-branded products, including groceries, meat, fruits and vegetables, non-food items, household essentials, health and beauty products, fashion and garments, footwear, and more.

As part of the festivities, Lulu is also featuring the 'Indian Silk and Ethnic Wear Fest' in the Saree Section, offering a wide collection of pure natural and synthetic silk from India, including saris, readymade garments, and dress materials, all at discounted rates.

To further enhance the celebration, Lulu Hypermarkets across Qatar have curated special displays of these products. The promotion also includes an extensive range of millets and millet-based bakery items and freshly prepared hot dishes. From flavourful biryanis and curries to beloved street food and traditional sweets, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the India Utsav.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of India to Qatar lauded Lulu Group's efforts in promoting Indian products across Qatar and the GCC.“Lulu has played a significant role in promoting Indian products in the GCC and Qatar. I am pleased they are organising India Utsav to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India. Lulu has elevated India's presence by showcasing a range of products, including apparel, electronics, and more, and I am delighted to be here today,” said the Ambassador.

The inaugural ceremony was further enriched by a fusion of traditional art forms, including Kathak, Manipuri and Odissi performances, along with a patriotic dance, adding a touch of cultural diversity to the festivities.

In addition to the India Utsav promotion, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar is offering exciting deals across various categories. Shoppers can take advantage of special offers on the latest tech gadgets with our Electronics and Gadgets promotion.

Additionally, the Lulu Savers promotion allows customers to stock up on fresh produce, groceries, and kitchen essentials, ensuring that everyone can benefit from these incredible savings. Lulu Hypermarket has invited everyone in Qatar to come and experience the rich flavours and exciting spices of India.