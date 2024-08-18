Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: Demand For Justice Sparks Global Outcry From New York To Pakistan (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Protests have erupted globally, from New York City's Times Square to Canada, the UK, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, demonstrating solidarity with those in Kolkata seeking justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim. On Sunday, Indians in Los Angeles will assemble at Lake Park at 11 am to protest in front of the Hollywood sign. Babli Chakraborty, an LA-based teacher originally from Kolkata, stated, "About 250 Indians are expected to attend. In the past, rape survivors stayed silent due to shame. Now, we must raise our voices."

The Bengali community in Houston, including members of the Houston Durgabari Society and the Tagore Society of Houston, gathered to protest the RG Kar incident.



"The fact that an educated working woman standing up to corruption was raped and murdered points to a complete systematic failure at medical institutions," said Rituparna Roy one of the rally organisers.

Approximately 35 members of the expat Bengali community in Cologne, Germany, along with their non-Bengali friends, will gather at the staircase of Cologne Cathedral in the main station square on August 15 to express their protest.

Protests spread to other areas, including London's Trinity Church, Princes Street in Edinburgh, Somerset House in London, Austin and Dhaka University.



The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in a statement issued said, " The recent heinous crime of the murder after rape of post graduate student in Kolkata, India has sparked global outrage and condemnation. The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) strongly condemns this brutal act of violence and stands in solidarity with the victim's family during this difficult time."

It also read, "In light of this tragic incident, the PMA urges the World Medical Association to intervene and ensure that the culprits are apprehended and justice is served."

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was tragically found murdered in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident exposed significant flaws and a lack of support from the relevant authorities, sparking widespread protests. Amid growing public outrage over the lack of progress by the local police, the Calcutta High Court handed the case over to the CBI.