Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala Gramin Bank Deducts EMI From Wayanad Landslide Victims Post Govt Financial Aid

Wayanad: The assurance from the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) and the to waive loan repayments for disaster-affected individuals in Wayanad has been disregarded. The Kerala Gramin at Chooralmala deducted EMI payments from the accounts of loan borrowers immediately after the government credited emergency assistance to these accounts. The incident came to light during the 3rd edition of the Asianet News Livethon programme for the of Wayanad on Sunday (Aug 18).

Minimol from Punchirimala had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from the Grameen Bank in Chooralmala for house construction. She expected that loan repayment would be waived for the time being, as she was from a region affected by the landslide. However, Minimol is now worried as the money has been suddenly withdrawn from her account.

Meanwhile, her distress was alleviated when Anil Pothuval, a Kerala native working in Dubai, offered to take over her loan of 50,000 rupees. Anil, hailing from Kasargod, came across Minimol's story through Asianet News and promptly offered to help her by assuming responsibility for her loan.

Entire estate workers of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimala, who were affected by the landslide, relied heavily on the Gramin Bank for loans. The bank has now deducted the loan amount from their accounts, soon after the government's financial assistance was credited. This has affected many people, not just one individual, and has caused distress among the already affected people.

Rajesh, another landslide victim, had taken a loan from the Kerala Gramin Bank to buy cattle. He lost his house and cattle in the landslide, and only managed to save his life. However, soon after the government's emergency financial assistance was credited to his account, the bank deducted the loan repayment amount.

The landslide victims are requesting that even if the banks don't write off their loans, they should at least provide some repayment flexibility. However, the Gramin Bank has stated that a decision can only be made after receiving a detailed report from the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC).