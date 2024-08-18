Strongly Urge Government To Think Towards A Long-Term Stadium, Says Queensland Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Aug 18 (IANS) Queensland Cricket's top officials have urged the state to focus on creating a long-term after Australia announced that the Gabba will not host a Test match in 2026/27.

On Sunday morning, the CA confirmed the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests would remain at the MCG and SCG respectively until 2030/31. But coming to the Gabba in Brisbane, the CA revealed the venue is only guaranteed to host Tests for only next two years, citing 'discussions about future international cricket in Queensland ongoing'.

It means that for the first time since 1976/77, a Test Match will not be held at the Gabba in 2026/27, as Australia's Tests against New Zealand in that year will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

“Major stadiums in other States are now considered more commercially attractive and fan-friendly to host cricket compared to the Gabba. It is deeply disappointing that the 2026-27 Gabba Test has become a casualty of the uncertainty around the infrastructure planning and development ahead of the 2032 Olympic preparations, specifically around the Gabba.”

“The lack of detail about timings, promised improvements, and actual investment in the Gabba is driving uncertainty and is likely to continue to affect our operations until it is addressed. And while not being unduly alarmist, the potential outcome of this continuing uncertainty could have a significant impact on participation statewide and fan engagement across men's and women's cricket,” wrote Kirsten Pike, Queensland Cricket Chairman and chief executive Terry Svenson, in an open letter.

The Queensland government recently abandoned a 2.7 billion dollar plan to demolish and rebuild the Gabba for the 2032 Olympic Games. Instead, it has invested that amount in upgrading the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC), Suncorp Stadium, and the Gabba.

Moreover, after an independent review, a 3.4 billion dollar proposal to construct a new oval stadium at Victoria Park was also rejected by the Queensland government. As of now, the Gabba will host the third India-Australia Test of this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the second Test of next year's Ashes, which will be a day-night game.

“Obviously, such an impact would have a corresponding effect on our business and, importantly, our ability to deliver on our purpose of promoting and growing cricket to ensure all Queenslanders can play, participate, and enjoy the game.”

“While we acknowledge that there are other economic and social issues at play, at a very minimum we strongly urge Government to bring certainty to the development of a fit-for- purpose stadium for the long-term noting that the Government's own assessment has identified that the life span of the Gabba is finite, supported by the Quirk review of Olympic infrastructure.”

“Queensland Cricket contends that making a definitive commitment also makes a commitment to utilise sport and major stadiums to stimulate economic growth. We urge our leaders to be bold, innovative and focussed on the long term. We remain hopeful that Test cricket will return to the Gabba after the summer of 2026-27 despite the current lack of detail and uncertainty surrounding the upgrades to the Gabba,” concluded Kirsten and Svenson.