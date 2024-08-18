Raksha Bandhan 2024: Pistachio Mahalabia To Coconut Laddoo, Easy Recipes To Surprise Your Brother!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As it's said, 'The way to win someone's heart is through their stomach' so this Raksha Bandhan, delight your brother with special homemade treats. Chef Mokshda Dhingra has suggested some easy-to-make recipes at home to surprise your brother and add a personal touch to this special day.



Apple Kheer Recipe







Ingredients:

- 1 liter milk

- 2-3 medium-sized apples, grated

- 1/4 cup sugar (adjust according to taste)

- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

- 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

- 2-3 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

- A few strands of saffron (optional)

- Raisins (optional)

Instructions

1. Boil the Milk



- In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

2. Add Sugar



- Once the milk has reduced slightly, add sugar and condensed milk (if using). Continue to cook on low heat, stirring frequently.

3. Incorporate the Apples



- Add the grated squeezed apples to the milk mixture. Stir well and let the kheer cook for another 5-7 minutes on low heat.

4. Flavor the Kheer

- Add cardamom powder and saffron strands (if using) to the kheer. Mix well.

5. Finish with Nuts and Raisins

- Garnish the kheer with chopped nuts and rai

Pistachio Mahalabia







Pistachio Mahalabia is a delicious and creamy Middle Eastern dessert that's easy to make. Here's a simple recipe:

Ingredients

- 4 cups milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup cornstarch

- 1/2 teaspoon rose water (or orange blossom water)

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios

- Crushed pistachios for garnish

Instructions

1. Prepare the Cornstarch Slurry

- In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in 1/2 cup of cold milk, stirring until smooth and free of lumps.

2. Heat the Milk

- In a saucepan, combine the remaining 3 1/2 cups of milk and sugar. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the milk is warm but not boiling.

3. Add the Cornstarch Slurry

- Slowly pour the cornstarch slurry into the warm milk while stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

4. Cook the Mahalabia

- Continue to cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Once thickened, reduce the heat to low and simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes.

5. Flavor the Mahalabia

- Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the rose water (or orange blossom water) and vanilla extract. Add the finely chopped pistachios and mix well.

6. Set the Dessert

- Pour the mixture into serving bowls or ramekins. Let it cool slightly before transferring it to the refrigerator. Chill for at least 2-3 hours until fully set.

7. Garnish and Serve

- Before serving, garnish with crushed pistachios on top. You can also add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of dried rose petals for extra flavor and presentation.

Enjoy your Pistachio Mahalabia, a fragrant and creamy dessert!

Coconut laddoo







Here's a simple recipe for making coconut laddoo, a delicious Indian sweet:

Ingredients

- 2 cups grated coconut (fresh or desiccated)

- 1 cup condensed milk/ Sugar

- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

- 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

- Chopped nuts (like almonds or cashews) for garnish (optional)

- Desiccated coconut for rolling (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat Ghee:

- In a pan, heat the ghee on medium heat.

2. Add Coconut:

- Add the grated coconut to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes. If using fresh coconut, sauté a bit longer to reduce the moisture content.

3. Add Condensed Milk/ Sugar:

- Pour the condensed milk/ sugar into the pan and mix well with the coconut. Cook the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously.

4. Cook the Mixture:

- Cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan, forming a mass. This should take around 8-10 minutes.

5. Add Cardamom Powder:

- Stir in the cardamom powder and mix well.

6. Shape the Laddoos:

- Remove the mixture from heat and let it cool slightly. Grease your palms with a little ghee, take small portions of the mixture, and roll them into small, round laddoos.

7. Garnish:

- You can roll the laddoos in desiccated coconut for an extra layer of coconut flavor. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired.

8. Serve:

- Let the laddoos cool completely. Serve them fresh or store in an airtight container.

Enjoy your homemade coconut laddoos!

Marble cookies







Here's a simple recipe for delicious marble cookies:

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat Oven:

- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Cream Butter and Sugars:

- In a large bowl, cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Mix Dry Ingredients:

- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

4. Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients:

- Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the butter mixture until just combined.

5. Divide the Dough:

- Divide the dough in half. Add the cocoa powder to one-half of the dough and mix until fully incorporated. You can also add the chocolate chips to the cocoa dough if you want.

6. Marble the Dough:

- Take a small portion from the plain dough and a small portion from the cocoa dough, press them together lightly, and roll them into a ball. Place the dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart.

7. Bake:

- Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are golden but the centers are still soft. Be careful not to overbake.

8. Cool:

- Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Serve:

- Enjoy your marble cookies with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee!

These cookies have a beautiful marbled appearance and a delightful mix of vanilla and chocolate flavors.