Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,170 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces are believed to have lost 599,350 personnel killed or wounded, including 1,170 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,508 Russian tanks (+7 in the past 24 hours), 16,480 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 17,056 (+71) artillery systems, 1,161 (+1) MLR systems, 923 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,752 (+38) recon and strike UAVs, 2,432 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 22,992 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,846 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

No Russian warships spotted off Ukraine's coasts

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kyiv was targeted in yet another Russian ballistic attack Sunday morning. No casualties were reported.