MES Indian School Celebrates India's Independence Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: With celebrative vibe, traditional gaiety and fervour, MES Indian School celebrated the 78th Independence Day of India at the Hall of the school on August 15, 2024.

Chief guest Kashif Jaleel, President Officiating, MES Governing Board, unfurled the Indian national flag, followed by the national anthem rendered by the school choir.

Speaking on the occasion, School Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar remarked, "As citizens, we need to be grateful to our nation's architects, who formulated an exemplary of India, through their unflinching efforts and sacrifices that steered the nation towards incredible progress and development."

The school students presented a patriotic song depicting the glory of the nation. Sheza Fathima, Head Girl, and Master Ahmed Faisal, Head Boy, welcomed the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks respectively. Hajeera Kauser, member of the teaching faculty compered the programme. Shabreena Hyder and the school cultural coordinators coordinated the event. Hazmal Ismail, General Secretary, MES School Governing Board, the principal, senior vice-principal, key functionaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and students were among those who attended the Independence Day of India celebrations.