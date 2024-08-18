Air Intervention Measures Being Strengthened As Forest Fire In Turkey Escalates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Firefighters in Izmir's Karsiyaka district have resumed aerial interventions as strong winds exacerbate the forest fire that has led to widespread evacuations and destruction in western Türkiye over the past two days, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The wildfire, which began in the area of Yamanlar Karatepe in the Karsikaya district, has intensified, forcing the evacuation of three neighborhoods and threatening both residential and industrial areas.

As the morning light appeared, aerial firefighting efforts were resumed, with teams on the ground continuing to combat the blaze despite challenging conditions.

The fire has already destroyed 16 homes and forced the evacuation of 87 houses and 45 businesses. An animal shelter was also evacuated as the fire spread, and smoke from the burning forests has affected multiple parts of the city, including the Bayrakli and Cigli districts.

Emergency responders, including forest teams, local municipalities, police, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel, are working together with heavy machinery and specialized equipment to control the fire.

Meanwhile, a forest fire continues to rage in the Aegean province of Aydin's Bozdogan district. The fire raging in the Alhisar neighborhood has been fought throughout the night with both aerial and ground interventions.

On Saturday morning, the number of aerial vehicles involved in the operation has been increased to eight helicopters and seven planes.

Over 300 personnel are actively involved in the Bozdogan firefighting efforts, using 32 fire trucks, 11 water tankers, and five bulldozers.

Despite the difficult terrain and strong winds, teams remain determined to bring the fire under control.

Also, firefighting efforts to extinguish a forest fire in the northwestern Bolu province have continued for 45 hours.

The blaze began in a village area in Goynuk district and is being fought with 11 helicopters, 356 vehicles and machines, and 1,213 personnel from Bolu and surrounding provinces.

Aerial and ground teams remain on-site, working to bring the fire under control.