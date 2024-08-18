Air Intervention Measures Being Strengthened As Forest Fire In Turkey Escalates

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Firefighters in Izmir's Karsiyaka district have resumed aerial
interventions as strong winds exacerbate the forest fire that has
led to widespread evacuations and destruction in western Türkiye
over the past two days, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The wildfire, which began in the area of Yamanlar Karatepe in
the Karsikaya district, has intensified, forcing the evacuation of
three neighborhoods and threatening both residential and industrial
areas.
As the morning light appeared, aerial firefighting efforts were
resumed, with teams on the ground continuing to combat the blaze
despite challenging conditions.
The fire has already destroyed 16 homes and forced the
evacuation of 87 houses and 45 businesses. An animal shelter was
also evacuated as the fire spread, and smoke from the burning
forests has affected multiple parts of the city, including the
Bayrakli and Cigli districts.
Emergency responders, including forest teams, local
municipalities, police, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority
(AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel, are working together with heavy
machinery and specialized equipment to control the fire.
Meanwhile, a forest fire continues to rage in the Aegean
province of Aydin's Bozdogan district. The fire raging in the
Alhisar neighborhood has been fought throughout the night with both
aerial and ground interventions.
On Saturday morning, the number of aerial vehicles involved in
the operation has been increased to eight helicopters and seven
planes.
Over 300 personnel are actively involved in the Bozdogan
firefighting efforts, using 32 fire trucks, 11 water tankers, and
five bulldozers.
Despite the difficult terrain and strong winds, teams remain
determined to bring the fire under control.
Also, firefighting efforts to extinguish a forest fire in the
northwestern Bolu province have continued for 45 hours.
The blaze began in a village area in Goynuk district and is
being fought with 11 helicopters, 356 vehicles and machines, and
1,213 personnel from Bolu and surrounding provinces.
Aerial and ground teams remain on-site, working to bring the
fire under control.
