Violence Against Women Is 'National Security Threat', To Be Treated Same Way As Islamist Terrorism In UK

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The UK is planning to identify and tackle extreme misogyny in the same way as Islamist and far-Right extremism, reported The Telegraph, citing sources. The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has directed a thorough overhaul of Britain's counter-extremism strategy to address gaps in the government's stance and curb rampant crime against women.

| UK student visa application: 5 most frequently asked questions

The have failed to address the rise in extremism over the years, and there has been a huge surge in the radicalisation of youngsters online, said Yvette Cooper.

“For too long, Governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we've seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy,” Telegraph quoted Cooper as saying.

| Drones Empowering Women's Safety: IG Drones and L&T Technologies Join Hands at TiECON Vadodara What does the treatment of extreme misogyny as terrorism mean for the UK?

If the government's plan comes into action, then teachers and healthcare professionals would be legally required to identify and refer individuals who showcase behavioural traits and perceptions similar to extreme misogyny to Prevent, which is the UK Governmen 's counter-terror programme.

The government's move to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism comes amid warnings that misogynistic influencers are radicalising teenage boys online, according to The Telegraph.

| How to respond to the riots on Britain's streets

According to Prevent duty guidance,“The aim of Prevent is to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism. Prevent also extends to supporting the rehabilitation and disengagement of those already involved in terrorism.”

Teachers, healthcare professionals and local authority staff have a legal duty to make a referral to the scheme if they believe someone is prone to becoming radicalised. The referred people are then assessed by their local authority and police for further action.

| UK Chancellor Reeves to Detail a 'Broke and Broken' Britain Violence against women a national threat

The government's plan to consider its plan in tackling extreme misogyny has come amid rising cases of violence against women in the country. Earlier, Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, had advocated the treatment of violence against women as a national security threat.

A report by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) raises concern over the alarming cases of violence against women. The report called for an overhaul in the way such crimes have been dealt with in the country.