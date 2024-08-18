Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Touches Rs 170 Crore Mark Worldwide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is an unstoppable success. The film, which opened on Independence Day, competed alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. Despite competing with two major films, Stree 2 came triumphant at the box office. According to early estimates, Stree 2 has garnered Rs 135.7 crore before the conclusion of its third day in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the film's box office revenue increased dramatically on Saturday compared to Friday. It is said that Stree 2 generated an estimated Rs 44 crore on Saturday alone. On Friday, Stree 2 made Rs 31.4 crore at the box office. Stree 2 might experience an increase on Sunday and may benefit from the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday.

"Stree 2 had an overall 61.96% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, August 17, 2024," according to the report, with night shows having the greatest occupancy. According to the study, night concerts were around 81% occupied. Stree 2 had the greatest occupancy in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.



After three days, Stree 2 has earned Rs 144 crore. It should surpass Rs 150 crore on Sunday (August 18). The film opened with Rs 9.40 crore in paid previews on Wednesday. It opened big on Thursday, collecting Rs 55.40 crore. Friday's profits dropped to Rs 35.30 crore for the picture. The film has virtually crossed Rs 170 crore worldwide.



Rajkummar Rao responded to the amazing box office opening. Taking to his Instagram account, Rajkummar shared the news that Stree 2 has entered Rs 100 Cr club and wrote,“Blessings to God and to all of you. Heartfelt thanks.”

As the teaser suggested, Stree 2 features a new monster terrorising Chanderi. Stree returns because a headless creature is taking women at night. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends-Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana-are trying to save Chanderi again. They are joined by the enigmatic“Girl With No Name” (Shraddha Kapoor), who warns them they have only a few days to battle the monster or lose everything.

According to trade analysts, the film will cross the Rs 200 crore mark on Monday, which is also the Rakshabandhan festival in several areas of the nation. Stree 2 will be the first Bollywood film to accomplish this accomplishment, other from the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter missed the threshold by a few lakhs, grossing Rs 199.45 crore.

Stree 2 is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy franchise, which also includes Stree, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, and Sharwari Wagh-Mona Singh's Munjya. Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the horror franchise.



Stree 2 was released six years after the first Stree hit theatres.

