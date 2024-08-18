Who Is The Real Sarkata In Stree 2? Movie To Cross Rs 200 Cr Mark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the Stree 2 teaser was released, people have been speculating about Sarkata's role and the person who may have played him in the film. After viewing the film, several viewers feel Akshay Kumar played him. Let's figure out who the actual Sarkata is.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi in main roles, is now a popular film among moviegoers.

With great word-of-mouth and mainly favourable reviews, the picture is also doing remarkably well at the box office.



People who saw the film were astonished to see Akshay Kumar's unexpected appearance. According to the post-credit sequence, he will play the antagonist in the upcoming instalment.

Firstly, Akshay did not play Sarkata in Stree 2. Sarkata in Stree 2 is claimed to be a visual effects piece, similar to Munjya.

However, the myth of Sarkata is a common legend in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, where the account of a headless ghost has been passed down through generations.

It is claimed to be the spirit of British soldier WH Wardell. The residents of Lansdowne feel that a positive energy guards the town.



In addition, at the climax of Stree 2, Bhaskar Sharma (Varun Dhawan) is shown talking with Janaa (Abhishek Banerjee) about a new menace in New Delhi.