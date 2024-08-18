Five Afghan Nationals Found Shot Dead And Hanged Near Pakistan-Iran Border

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Five bullet-riddled bodies were found hanging from power poles in the Chagai area of Balochistan, Pakistan, near the Iranian border.

The police confirmed that the victims were from Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan. The bodies have been moved to the morgue at Quetta's central hospital.

Local police reported that these five individuals were killed elsewhere but were brought to Dalbandin, located in the Chagai district of Balochistan. The police are investigating the motive behind the transfer of the bodies to the Dalbandin area.

Images of the bodies hanging from power poles have circulated on social media. Dalbandin is a city in the Chagai district of Balochistan, near the Iranian border, and is known as a key location in the border region. Separatist militant groups are active in this area.

The police have not yet released further details about the victims' identities. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Some local media, citing their sources, reported that the victims were five former security forces of Afghanistan's previous government. Official sources have yet to confirm this information.

The Taliban regime's general amnesty for former officials of the Republic government in Afghanistan has been marred by reports of torture, killings, reprisals, and enforced disappearances. Despite promises of safety, numerous former military and government personnel have been targeted.

These incidents have raised serious concerns among international human rights organizations, who accuse the Taliban of failing to uphold their amnesty pledge. The ongoing persecution of former officials has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, with many living in hiding or attempting to flee the country.

As the situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, the international community continues to call for accountability and protection for those at risk. The lack of transparency and the Taliban's disregard for human rights have only deepened the crisis, further isolating the regime on the global stage.

