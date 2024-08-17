GTSOU Purchases 29.9 Mcm Of Natural Gas In July

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In July 2024, the Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) purchased 29.9 million cubic meters of via the Ukrainian Exchange (UEEX) for production needs.



The company's press service announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“In July 2024, the GTS Operator of Ukraine purchased 29.9 million cubic meters of natural gas through trading via the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, concluding 18 agreements with 10 sellers,” the statement said.

In January-July 2024, the company purchased 128.1 million cubic meters of natural gas at the UEEX.

As noted, GTSOU is interested in expanding the range of counterparties and building long-term mutually beneficial relations with the market. In particular, the company plans to offer participants a full list of procurement products, including non-resident participants.

As reported, in January-June 2024, GTSOU purchased 98.2 million cubic meters of natural gas at the UEEX for production needs.

Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine