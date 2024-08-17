عربي


GTSOU Purchases 29.9 Mcm Of Natural Gas In July

8/17/2024 9:15:13 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In July 2024, the gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) purchased 29.9 million cubic meters of Natural gas via the Ukrainian energy Exchange (UEEX) for production needs.

The company's press service announced this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“In July 2024, the GTS Operator of Ukraine purchased 29.9 million cubic meters of natural gas through trading via the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, concluding 18 agreements with 10 sellers,” the statement said.

In January-July 2024, the company purchased 128.1 million cubic meters of natural gas at the UEEX.

Read also: Foreign traders pumping gas into Ukrainian storage facilities as usual – Naftogaz

As noted, GTSOU is interested in expanding the range of counterparties and building long-term mutually beneficial relations with the market. In particular, the company plans to offer participants a full list of procurement products, including non-resident participants.

As reported, in January-June 2024, GTSOU purchased 98.2 million cubic meters of natural gas at the UEEX for production needs.

Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine

UkrinForm

