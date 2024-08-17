Centre To States: 'Send Law & Order Report Every 2 Hrs'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Amidst nationwide outrage over the Kolkata Doctor rape-murder incident at RG Kar Hospital in the city, the of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday stepped in reportedly issuing a crucial notification to all the forces across the nation seeking law and order situation report.

The Union Home Ministry instructed the police departments across the state and the Union Territories (UTs) to send reports on law and order situations every 2 hours.

The Home Ministry issued a notification to all the police forces of the country on Saturday seeking reports every 2 hours on the law and order conditions, which can be sent to the ministry via email, fax or even WhatsApp.

In its notification, the MHA reportedly stated,“Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room by fax/e-mail/WhatsApp from 4 pm today (Saturday).”