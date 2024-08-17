Kolkata Medic's Rape-Murder: Doctors In Kashmir Join Nationwide Strike

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The outpatient department (OPD) services at the Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and its associated hospitals came to a grinding halt on Saturday in response to the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.

IMA, a representative voluntary organization of Doctors of Modern Scientific System of had called for 24-hour nationwide strike against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at state- Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As the doctors began a 24-hour strike to condemn the shameful incident, GMC Srinagar and its affiliated facilities, including SKIMS Medical College Bemina, turned away patients except for emergency situations.

Wearing black bands around their arms, the protesting doctors demanded a thorough investigation into the incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

The protesting doctor's later gathered on the college campus to show their support for the victim, holding signs that read,“Stop shaming the victim, protect female doctors, and bring perpetrators to book.”

“We have gathered here in response to the IMA call against the rape and murder of a fellow doctor at RG Kar Medical College. We offer the victim's family our sincere condolences and support in this hour of extreme grief, and also demand the introduction of a strict legislation to ensure such despicable events do not happen in future,” said a female resident doctor at GMC Srinagar.

Since the government, she claimed, hasn't yet passed any strict legislation to address the heinous acts that working women suffer at the hands of certain unscrupulous men, their lives have become a virtual nightmare at work.



“We might also experience the same incident that a female doctor in Kolkata experienced. Therefore, given the rising number of rapes cases in the country, we urge that women, particularly female doctors, have sufficient protection at work,” she added.

Similar scenes were witnessed at hospitals across the country with Resident doctors at government hospitals in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Haryana among others,

protesting since Monday.

The nationwide strike comes a day after medical students across Indian cities conducted protest marches and staged dharnas against the alleged inaction over the horrific rape-murder that has sent shockwaves across the country.

The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under an order from the Calcutta High Court.“We have identified at least 30 suspects and have started questioning them,” a CBI officer said on Friday.

5 Demands Of Doctors



Central Act for Doctor and Hospital Protection

Declare Hospitals as Safe Zones

Improved Conditions for Resident Doctors:

Investigation of the Kolkata Incident Compensation for the Bereaved Family