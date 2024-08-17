Brinda Dahal, Siddhi Sharma, Neelu Vaghela Share Raksha Bandhan Memories, Plans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) From tying rakhis to reminiscing about childhood memories, Television actresses Brinda Dahal, Siddhi Sharma and Neelu Vaghela have revealed how they will make Raksha Bandhan memorable despite their busy schedules.

Brinda Dahal, who plays Vaishanvi in“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, said: "Raksha Bandhan means a lot to me because I have a five-year-old brother. I love tying rakhi on his wrist, but this year I can't celebrate with him because he's in Nepal, and I'm in India shooting...”

The said that she is missing him and their“special rituals”.

“However, on the sets of the show, Shaishav, who plays my brother, reminds me so much of him. People always compliment us, saying we look like real siblings. My actual brother always gets jealous when I talk to someone else, and seeing Shaishav brings back memories of him.”

“This year, when we all celebrate Raksha Bandhan together, I'll miss having my entire family around.”

Siddhi Sharma, who plays Gulki in“Ishq Jabariya”, said that this year, she is planning to invite all her brothers over to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

“Just like we always do, followed by a lovely dinner together. One of my favorite memories of Raksha Bandhan is from my school days. I desperately wanted a doll set for my birthday, but my parents gave me something else instead. However, the next month, my brother surprised me with the exact doll set I wanted. It was the most beautiful gift I ever received,” said Siddhi.

The actress said that on set, actress Sofia Sheikh is very close to her.

“Though she is younger, she protects me like a brother and is incredibly mature and caring. She's always looking out for me, and I deeply appreciate her for that," she shared.

Actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays Maa Hukum in“Saajha Sindoor” said:“Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep trust and belief that your brother or sister will always protect you, no matter where you are.”

“My brother lives in Dubai, so I have already sent him a Rakhi there this year. Last year, however, he was in India, and we celebrated Raksha Bandhan together after nearly 20 years. For those who are far from their siblings, it can be an emotional and challenging experience.”

The three shows air on Sun Neo.