Auto-Taxi Drivers On Two-Day Strike In Delhi-NCR. Find Out Why Are They Protesting

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi, the national capital, is set to encounter major issues on August 22 and August 23 in connection with a strike organised by auto and taxi driver unions, IANS reported. This strike comes as a protest against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber, involving more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

In the backdrop of reduced of auto and taxi drivers and its impact on their livelihood, these driver unions will be staging a protest against the adverse effects of app-based cab services.

Despite concerns being raised over inadequate compensation on several occasions, the Unions allege the central and state governments of failing to address their issue.

“For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game,” news agency IANS quoted President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma as saying.

Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union President accused private Ola and Uber taxi drivers of engaging in unethical activities, involving alcohol and drug trade in addition to smuggling.

Kishan Verma said,“Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended,” reported IANS.

Suggesting a ban on the prevailing app-based cab services and the need for a government backed application, the Union representative informed that the ride-hailing services companies are charging 45 percent commission on their trips. He noted,“We are not getting anything. E-rickshaw and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads."

It is important to note that vehicles including auto, kaali-peeli taxi, economic radio taxi, and taxis with all India tourist permit will not be seen plying on the roads of the national capital during the strike.