Kolkata Rape Case: New RG Kar Principal Removed Sandip Ghosh's Appointment At National Medical College 'Cancelled'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal Department removed the newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital , Suhrita Pal, who was also the Head of the Chest Department, along with one Assistant Superintendent, following demands from the students.

According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the RG Kar hospital was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.

Also Read: CBI probe affected in Kolkata rape-murder case as no lawyer ready to represent accused Sanjay Roy; here's what it means

Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named as the new principal of RGKMCH, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, it said.

RGKMCH's chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri was transferred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the order.

"As per demands of the junior doctors, we are bringing in some changes for which we have no objection. We want normalcy to be back and healthcare services to be regularised. Security arrangements have also been enhanced," Nigam told reporters, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: 'Nation can't wait for another rape': Supreme Court's strong observation in Kolkata's RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

Earlier, the Health Department cancelled the appointment of Prof Sandip Ghosh as the Principal of National Medical College & Hospital following the Calcutta High Court directive. Ghosh was the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh resigned from the position of principal at RG Kar Medical College alleging that he was being defamed on social media platforms following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital premises.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Hearing: ABVP workers clash with police during protest near Salt Lake, video emerges

This incident has led to nationwide protests, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance and form a National Task Force to suggest safety guidelines for medical professionals. A CBI investigation is also ongoing.

The top court said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something" the court said.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case: What did autopsy report reveal? 'Homicide victim, 14 extensive injuries'

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. Also, the court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident that took place at the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies)