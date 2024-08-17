People's Artist Asmar Narimanbayova Awarded In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Head of Togrul Narimanbayov Association, teacher at Natavan weekend school,People's Artist Asmar Narimanbayova has been awarded a medal in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani artist was presented with the high prize of the French "Arts-Sciences-Lettres" Academic Society for her artistic talent, creativity and contributions to the of culture in the international arena.

Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr