People's Artist Asmar Narimanbayova Awarded In France
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of Togrul Narimanbayov Association, teacher at Natavan
weekend school,People's Artist Asmar Narimanbayova has been awarded
a medal in Paris, France, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani artist was presented with the high prize of the
French "Arts-Sciences-Lettres" Academic Society for her artistic
talent, creativity and contributions to the Promotion of culture in
the international arena.
Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her
father Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist,
while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.
Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and
literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic
soul. While creating works in different styles starting from
fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism
and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative
manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a
composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and
engaging style.
Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate
her canvas with the strong energy.
Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions,
international festivals and symposiums all over the world.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.