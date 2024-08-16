Adnan Sami Renamed As 'Sunita' By His Musical Friends On 53Rd Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Singers Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Sonu Nigam have celebrated 53rd birthday of composer Adnan Sami by singing a fun birthday song for him, and calling him 'Sunita'.

Shankar, took to his Instagram account, where he has 1.5 million followers and dropped a video, wherein Adnan's musical friends are seen singing a birthday song for him.

Adnan is wearing a white polo neck tee-shirt and blue denim jeans. Shankar is donning a lavender coloured kurta pyjama, Shaan is sporting a pastel pink striped shirt, while Sonu is wearing a white striped shirt and matching trousers.

In the video we can see them singing, 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' song, ending it with 'Happy Birthday to you Sunita'.

Shankar has captioned the post as: "Too much fun celebrating Adnans birthday! Happy birthday bro!"

Sonu also shared the same video on his account and wrote: "Kitna khilaata hoga vo insaan...jiske naam mein hi laga hai Naan! Happy birthday my brother Adnan!!"

Adnan commented on the post and said: "Pehle khud poora khaata tha...ab dusron ko khilaata hai". Sonu replied to the comment and said: "Hahahahahaha love you..."

Senior actress Poonam Dhillon was also present at the birthday bash. She took to Instagram and shared a Reel video with Sonu, in which both can be seen singing 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi'.

The video also features Shaan, and Adnan playing his piano giving music to the song.

She has captioned it as: "What a birthday celebration...happy birthday dearest Adnan...love Sonu, Shaan".

Padma Shri Adnan Sami is known for belting out hit tracks like 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob', 'Ya Habibi', 'Kabhi to Nazar Milao', 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein', 'Lift Karadey', 'Pyar Bina', 'Kabhi Nahin', 'Nain Se Nain', 'Roothey Hue', 'Tera Chehra', 'Ishq Hota Nahin Sabke Liye', 'Kiss Me Baby', 'Noor E Khuda', and 'O Re Khuda', among numerous others.