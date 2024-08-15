Foreign Reserves Reach $19.142B - CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kingdom's foreign currency reserves rose to $19.142 billion at the end of July from $18.737 billion in June, according to the Central of Jordan (CBJ).



The bank's figures released on Thursday showed that the level of reserves is sufficient to cover Jordan's needs for 8.3 months, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also showed that the central bank's reserves reached a record high of JD4.103 billion, equivalent to 2.390 million ounces.