عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Reserves Reach $19.142B - CBJ

Foreign Reserves Reach $19.142B - CBJ


8/15/2024 11:36:48 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kingdom's foreign currency reserves rose to $19.142 billion at the end of July from $18.737 billion in June, according to the Central bank of Jordan (CBJ).


The bank's figures released on Thursday showed that the level of reserves is sufficient to cover Jordan's import needs for 8.3 months, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also showed that the central bank's Gold reserves reached a record high of JD4.103 billion, equivalent to 2.390 million ounces.

MENAFN15082024000028011005ID1108561092


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search