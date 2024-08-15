TUN TAVERN LEGACY FOUNDATION RECEIVES $2 MILLION FROM MARINE VETERANS TO REBUILD HISTORIC MARINE CORPS BIRTHPLACE IN PHILADELPHIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Nonprofit Announced a $1 Million Donation from the Timothy T. Day Foundation and a $1 Million Anonymous Donor Challenge Grant, Calling on all Marines to Participate

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced it has received a $1 million donation from the Timothy T. Day Foundation to support the rebuilding of The TunTM in Philadelphia. Founded by Marine veteran Tim Day and his wife, Sandy, the Timothy T. Day Foundation benefits organizations and activities that provide support for Marines and the U.S. Marine Corps by preserving and promulgating the history, traditions and culture of the Marine Corps. Established in 1693, The Tun is recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps (1775). A groundbreaking ceremony for The TunTM is planned for November 10, 2024, the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Proposed Tun image from the street including Tun Alley

The Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation also announced a $1 million challenge grant from an anonymous donor and Marine veteran. The funder will contribute the first $500,000 once the challenge reaches $1 million, and another $500,000 once the challenge reaches $4.5 million.

Timothy T. Day joined the Marine Corps in 1956, served on active duty from 1959 to 1962, and was honorably discharged in 1970, having earned the rank of Captain. Following his service, he attended Harvard Business School, where he earned his MBA. He founded Bar-S Foods Co. in 1981, where he was CEO for more than 30 years. Among the Marine Corps related organizations the Timothy T. Day Foundation has supported are the Semper Fi & America's Fund, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Marine Corps University Foundation, Marine Corps Fellowships at Harvard Business School, the Marine Corps Association & Foundation, and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

"Every Marine knows that we were born in the Tun on Philadelphia's waterfront in 1775. I am proud to support the Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation's efforts to rebuild the Tun as an important part of the Corps' legacy and offer a truly one-of-a-kind gathering spot for all Marines, their families, and members of the public who want to celebrate our heritage," said Tim Day, Chairman of the Timothy T. Day Foundation.

"The Timothy Day Foundation has a longstanding commitment to supporting Marine causes, and this generous contribution to reestablishing The TunTM ensures that the story of the founding of the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps at The Tun in Philadelphia will be preserved for future generations," said Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation President and Founder Pat Dailey.

In April 2024, the Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation announced it acquired the land to build The TunTM, and will locate it at 19 S. 2nd Street in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, just 250 yards from where the historic tavern originally stood. The Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation will operate The TunTM as a functioning mariner's tavern and restaurant reminiscent of colonial Philadelphia. By providing educational experiences through exhibits, historical documents and special events, it will educate visitors about the significance of the historic tavern in American history. All profits from operation of The TunTM will be donated in perpetuity to support the causes of the organizations founded at the historic tavern.

In addition to being recognized as the birthplace of the Marine Corps, the historic Tun Tavern is also the birthplace of Freemasonry in Pennsylvania (1731), and the founding place of the St. Andrew's Society (1747). It is the early first meeting place of the Friendly Sons & Daughters of St. Patrick (established 1771), the Society of St. George (founded in 1772, with earlier meetings at Tun Tavern), and is purportedly the place where John Adams and the Naval Committee met and drafted documents that outline the structure for what became the United States Navy (1775).

"These two significant donations – $1 million from the Timothy T. Day Foundation and the anonymous donor's $1 million challenge grant – are a call to arms for all Marines, as well as supportive corporations, foundations and individuals, to step up to meet the fundraising challenge and help us create a place where we can gather, connect, learn, celebrate and give back," Dailey said. "We are bringing this historic tavern closer than it ever has been to reconstruction, but the heaviest life remains – fundraising," Dailey said. "If there has ever been a time in history when the Tun could come back to life, it is now and we need the support of all Marines – past and present."

For more information about The TunTM and details on how to make a contribution, visit .

SOURCE Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation