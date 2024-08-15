AGCFF Announces Lucrative Prize Money For Gulf Club Champions League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Arab Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) yesterday revealed the launch of the Gulf Club in its new form as the will be played from October 23, 2024 to April 15 of next year 2025, with the participation of eight clubs

Al Arabi (Qatar), Al Nasr (UAE), Al Riffa (Bahrain), Al Qadisiyah (Kuwait), Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly Sana'a (Yemen), Dhofar (Oman), and Dohuk (Iraq) will take part in the competition.

Secretary General of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation Jassim Al Rumaihi said that the total prize money has recorded a significant increase, competing with the prizes of the Asian Football Confederation.

Al Rumaihi added that incentives and prizes have been allocated to the participating teams, as the first-place winner (champion) will receive a cash prize of $3,000,000 (three million dollars), while the prize for the second-place team will be $1,000,000 (one million dollars).

Individual prizes have also been allocated for the participating players, as the best player in the tournament will receive a prize of ($50,000), and the best goalkeeper will receive a prize of ($50,000), in addition to the tournament's top scorer, who will also receive a prize of ($50,000).

The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation has allocated a financial contribution to the participating clubs and other financial incentive prizes according to the regulations, where a financial amount of $300,000 has been allocated to the clubs participating in the tournament, in addition to a reward for qualifying for the semi-finals by granting each participating club a financial amount of ($100,000).

While there will be a contribution for travel to play away from home, each participating club will be given a financial sum of ($30,000) thirty thousand dollars for each match played away from home, in addition to a match win bonus of ($30,000) thirty thousand dollars for each match it wins.

The approval to hold the Gulf Clubs Championship was issued during the meeting of the Executive Office of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation, which was held at the end of last May, based on the proposal of the Federation's Competitions Committee.