U.S. Considers Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles To Ukraine - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Biden administration is "open" to sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, a move that would give Kyiv's F-16s greater combat punch as it seeks to gain further momentum in its fight against Russia.

That is according to Politico , Ukrinform reports.

The White House's willingness to give Ukraine the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile comes as Kyiv's surprisingly successful ground assault deep inside Russia heads into its second week, the outlet said.

No final decision has been made on sending the missile, but the administration is working through the complicated details now, according to one Biden administration official. Those issues include reviews of the transfer of sensitive technologies, and ensuring Ukraine's jets can launch the 2,400-pound missile that carries a 1,000-pound warhead.

While talks continue inside the White House and Pentagon, the administration official warned that there is plenty of work to do before any missiles actually make their way to Ukraine, including making sure that Kyiv's existing Soviet-era planes and its freshly delivered F-16s can launch the missile at targets over 230 miles away.

The Pentagon is already working with Ukraine on those technical issues, two of the people said.

The JASSM has been used by the U.S. sparingly in combat and has been shared with only a handful of close allies.

Ukraine already possesses both air and ground-launched missiles provided by the U.S., U.K. and France that can reach almost 200 miles from their launch point, but restrictions on the missiles' use inside Russia are for now staying in place.

