Army Joins Efforts To Combat Greece's Wildfires
8/15/2024 2:13:25 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 15 (Petra) - Following royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army
on Wednesday deployed resources to assist in battling the raging forest fires in Greece, which have been fueled by extreme high temperatures.
The deployment included two Airtractor aircraft and an MI-26 helicopter from the Royal Air Force, along with specialized crews, to help extinguish the widespread fires across the country.
This mission aligns with the Jordan Armed Forces' ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian aid to nations impacted by natural disasters.
