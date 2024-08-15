'Coolest World Leaders': 'Melodi' Memes Surface As Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi On Independence Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni shared a message for her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday as India celebrated Independence Day, the internet has broken into a“Melodi” meme fest.

The Italian PM had previously made waves for her camaraderie with Modi during international events and bilateral meetings.

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), she wrote in Italian:“On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day , I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page."

"Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future,” she added.

To this, PM Modi replied:“Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet.”

Reacting to the duo's post, several netizens deemed them as the“cooled world leaders”, saying that“India -Italy friendship is built on strong bonds”.

“Two of the most sporting and coolest world leaders.! India -Italy friendship is built on strong bonds of mutual trust,” a user commented.

“Thank you, PM @GiorgiaMeloni, for the warm wishes. Grateful to PM Modi for strengthening India-Italy ties. Together, we're building a better future!” another added.

"Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet," read another comment.

“Gajab ka foreign relation h modiji aur Meloni ka! Treat to watch (PM Modi and Meloni have an amazing foreign relation),” said another user.