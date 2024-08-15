UK Says Ukraine Can Use Donated Weapons Inside Russia, Except For Storm Shadows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British weapons can be used by Ukrainian forces in operations on Russian territory, but restrictions on the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles remain.

Britain's of Defense said this on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law," a spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defense said.

The policy means that British tanks, anti-tank missiles, and other military equipment given to Ukraine can be used inside Russia as part of Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

Military commandant's office created in Kursk region – CinC Syrskyi

However, restrictions on the use of British-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which can only be used within Ukraine's internationally accepted borders, remain in place.

Britain has pledged 7.6 billion pounds ($9.77 billion) in military assistance for Ukraine since February 2022 when the Russia invasion began, according to the House of Commons library, which publishes research.

This includes 14 of Britain's main battle tanks last year along with armored vehicles, ammunition, air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment and artillery.

But Britain, like other Western governments, has so far refused to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons because of the perceived risk of escalation in the conflict.

Photo: Getty Images