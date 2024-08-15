Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning Home After Work, Days After Kolkata RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The uproar, protests and anger against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman PG trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital is gaining momentum across the country.

Doctors, residents, students and women organisations have united to raise their demands of justice for and safety for them in the country . Even Prime Narendra Modi on 15 August spoke regarding the issue.

With all these things happening in India, Uttarakhand on Wednesday have arrested a person in the alleged rape and murder of a 33-year-old nurse. On 30 July, she went missing from Udham Singh Nagar district's Rudrapur.

According to report by News18, the victim was resident of Gadarpur's Islamnagar and worked as a nurse at Nainital's private hospital. She used to live with her 11-year-old daughter in Bilaspur Colony.

On 31 July, victim's sister filed a missing person's reported Rudrapur police station, following the the probe began. But, the victim's body was found in an empty plot in Uttar Pradesh's Dibdiba area a week later. It was then sent for post mortem.

Reports say that the victim was first taken to bushes where she was raped, then strangled her to death by accused Dharmendra from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He then robbed her jewelry and fled from the scene.

Accused caught:

Probing the case, the police checked the CCTV camera footage to find out the last known whereabouts of the victim travelling in a tempo from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur. The stolen mobile phone led the police to Dharmendra location.

Dharmendra revealed he attacked the nurse while he was on his way inside the Basundhara Apartment at Kashipur Road. Though he only the intention of robbery, but as soon as he found a vacant spot, she took her there and raped, followed by murder. He accepted to have fled the spot with the money and jewelry kept in her purse after killing her.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X,“What's wrong with us as a country? Even as we are grappling with the inhuman brutality with which the lady doctor was raped and killed in Kolkata, now we have this report of a rape and brutal murder of a nurse in Uttarakhand.”

With agency inputs.