South Korean Airliners Told To End In-Flight Services 40 Minutes Before Landing

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 15 (IANS) The here unveiled a set of new safety measures on Thursday to prevent in-flight accidents caused by frequent air turbulence.

According to the guidelines by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, air carriers have to establish standard procedures for suspending cabin services, such as in-flight meals and duty-free sales, in the event of turbulence, reports Yonhap news agency.

Given that turbulence often occurs during the landing process, it is recommended that in-flight services end 40 minutes before landing on medium- and long-distance routes, and 15 minutes before landing on short-haul routes.

This represents an adjustment of about 20 minutes earlier than previous practices.

Major airlines, such as Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., have already implemented these policies, while other low-cost carriers have also expressed their willingness to consider the government's recommendations, the ministry said.

The guidelines also advise airlines to review the risks associated with serving hot soup and tea on board. Korean Air has already suspended instant noodle services in economy class to prevent burns caused by turbulence.

Additionally, airlines will enhance in-flight announcements to remind passengers to keep their seat belts fastened at all times during the flight.

Over the past three years, air turbulence was responsible for 111 aviation accidents worldwide, accounting for 61.7 per cent of the total 180 accidents, according to the ministry.

South Korean airlines reported 14,820 cases of air turbulence in the first six months of this year, which is already 72 per cent of last year's total. This number is 78 per cent higher than the same period in 2019.