Stars From Law & Order, Reacher, And House Of Cards Headline 13Th Annual Biggest Small Town Italian Feast And Carnival In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rockland County's Blauvelt Sons of Italy Honors Actors Vincent Curatola and Al Sapienza at Italian Feast in Historic Tappan New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you ever dream of having authentic Italian homemade cooking while dining among famous Italian American actors from popular movies and TV shows, then look no further than the 13th Annual Italian Feast and Carnival happening Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 8, in the historical town of Tappan, New York, at the Masonic Park Fairgrounds.

Hosted by the Blauvelt Sons of Italy-Rockland Lodge, this festival is filled with celebrities, nostalgia and rich aromas of freshly made Italian food.

Founded by Sons of Italy members, Greg DeCola, Nick Sfraga, Robert Chiapperino, and award-winning actor/director, Paul Borghese, this four-day event draws crowds from all over the US and as far as Italy.

Featuring an all-star lineup, live performances and talented

Italian American actors from shows like "Law & Order," "House of Cards," "Reacher," "Gravesend Series" and "The Sopranos," organizers are creating unforgettable experiences, making this festival bigger and better than ever.

"This is a family-friendly feast and carnival where everyone is welcome to celebrate all things Italian," says Paul Borghese, who will serve as the celebrity emcee and entertainment director for the 13th consecutive year.

"The feast reminds you of an Italian-themed county fair with an amazing array of authentic Italian food from sausage and pepper, brick-oven pizza, golden-crusted rice balls and a raw bar, to mouthwatering zeppole, Italian desserts and pastries," said Borghese, who portrayed Yogi Berra in HBO's "61*," and appears in films like Martin Scorsese's, "The Irishman".

Borghese, who narrated, appears in and coproduced with John Turturro the documentary,

"Beyond Wiseguys; Italian Americans and the Movies," says, "This festival is like 'Italian Heaven!'"

Festivities begin with daily performances by country recording artist Lauren Mascitti, the captivating voice of Italian opera singer Anna Veleva, Vanessa Racci, Jenna Esposito, BIAGIO, Steven Maglio sings Sinatra, and the energetic sounds of The Louis Vanaria Band.

This year's special honorees of the Italian American Awards of the Arts will be presented on Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 pm to actors Vincent Curatola, from "Law & Order; SVU," "Patriots Day," "The Good Wife," "Gravesend Series," and "The Sopranos"; and Al Sapienza, from "Reacher," "House of Cards," "Taken," "Person of Interest," "Suits," and "The Sopranos."

Past renowned recipients of this prestigious award include: Armand Assante, Danny Aiello, ACADEMY AWARD® Winner, Bobby Moresco; Vincent Pastore, Kathrine Narducci, Joe Causi, Tony Darrow, and Michael Rispoli, among others.

"This is a one-of-a-kind feast that you just won't want to miss. It's not a block party. It's not a street fair. It's a whole village of festivity-themed with a slice of Italian culture unlike any other feast you've ever attended. We are thrilled that the local community, and visitors from afar have embraced our annual event in such an uplifting way that it also allows us to raise donations for various charities as well," says Mike Pizzi, President of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy.

Guests can dine at the indoor/outdoor picnic pavilion under the glow of brightly illuminated carnival rides, and a casino offering a 50/50 grand prize raffle.

Feast schedule: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 6 (Free Italian Flag Night),

5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, Sept. 7, noon to midnight; Sunday, Sept. 8, with an outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. and festivities continue noon to 9 p.m., at 89 Western Hwy, Tappan, New York.

Admission is only $10 and free for children under 12. Free parking.

Media inquiries and requests contact June Ings at [email protected] , 313-600-3344

Follow The Sons of Italy-Rockland on Facebook at

and instagram @sons_of_italy_blauvelt for more feast information.

