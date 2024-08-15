Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Who Is Rimjhim Sinha? Face Behind 'Reclaim The Night' Movement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thousands of women across West Bengal on Thursday (August 14) night took to the streets to protest the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The demonstration, part of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, gained momentum through social and began around 11:55 pm, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. The movement quickly spread across key areas in both small towns and major cities, with several landmarks in Kolkata serving as focal points for the protests.

While the campaign was largely peaceful, violence erupted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when an unidentified mob stormed the emergency ward, vandalizing it. The body of the slain doctor was reportedly inside a seminar hall of the hospital at the time. Unrest was also reported at Mandirtala in Howrah district, where protesters clashed with members of the ruling Trinamool Congress during their 'Freedom at Midnight' celebrations.

Who is Rimjhim Sinha?

Rimjhim Sinha, a social science researcher and graduate of Presidency University in Kolkata, initiated the 'Reclaim the Night' movement. The event, symbolised by a viral poster depicting a red hand holding a crescent moon, has been described by Sinha as a new freedom struggle for women.

Sinha, who earned a sociology degree in 2020, was deeply shaken by the news of the junior doctor's rape and murder. In a Facebook post, she shared her decision to spend Independence Day eve outside as a form of protest. Sinha reportedly said that she was particularly angered by a comment made by the medical college's ex-principal, Sandip Ghosh, who had allegedly questioned why the junior doctor had gone to the seminar hall alone.

"Such a comment, shifting the blame on the victim, cannot be accepted. In protest, I decided to spend the night of August 14 outdoors. No one can lay a claim on the night and dictate to us who can be outside and why," Sinha said.

Although she did not expect the response to gain massive momentum, Sinha's call to action quickly went viral, drawing thousands of people to join her on the streets in a powerful show of solidarity against gender-based violence.