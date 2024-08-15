Cambodian PM Vows Tough Action Against Riots

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Aug 15 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Hun Manet on Thursday vowed to take strict measures against any individual or group involved in organising or participating in riots.

Hun Manet said overseas opponents have recently called on local people to rally in Phnom Penh on August 18 against the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area, with their hidden plot to overthrow the legitimate government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The has no choice, but will enforce the law to safeguard the rights and freedom of the country's population of 17 million particularly 2 million in Phnom Penh, ensuring them peace, stability, and a fearless business atmosphere, he said in a live broadcast speech during a meeting with some 1,000 lay Buddhist priests.

"We will take tough action against those who attempt to burn the country ... we will not allow the plot made by a handful of hostile forces to divide our nation," he added.

Hun Manet said the government will not let the situation get worse like those in Bangladesh and Britain.

In recent weeks, overseas opposing forces have accused the Cambodian government of signing an agreement to cede part of Cambodia's national territory to Vietnam through the establishment of the development framework, and they called for protests to press the government to withdraw from it.

In July, four people, who used slanderous remarks against the development framework, were arrested and charged with inciting to cause serious chaos to social stability.

Proposed in 1999, the development framework is an initiative to maintain economic, social, and national security, with each country controlling its territory.

The cooperation aims to foster growth, development, and stability in the border areas of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.