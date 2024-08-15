NASA declares still evaluating whether to extend stay of 2 astronauts aboard ISS until 2025

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, NASA announced that it is still evaluating whether to extend the stay of two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until early next year and return their troubled Boeing Starliner capsule empty. The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, originally expected to be on a brief mission when they launched as the first crew of the Starliner. However, issues with thruster failures and helium leaks during the capsule’s trip have raised concerns about its ability to return safely, leaving the astronauts in a state of uncertainty.



Rather than flying the Starliner back to Earth, NASA is considering having Wilmore and Williams return on a SpaceX flight. If this option is chosen, they would remain at the ISS until February 2025. NASA officials are currently analyzing additional data before making a final decision, which is expected by the end of next week or the beginning of the following week. The thrusters in question are critical for the capsule’s descent from orbit, and NASA is taking the necessary time to ensure all potential risks are addressed.



Ken Bowersox, NASA’s space operations mission chief, emphasized the importance of using the available time wisely before deciding to bring Starliner back. NASA’s safety chief, Russ DeLoach, acknowledged that the agency does not have sufficient data yet to make a definitive decision. He highlighted the agency's commitment to considering all opinions and ensuring thorough analysis, reflecting lessons learned from previous tragedies involving NASA’s shuttle program, Challenger and Columbia.



Opting for a SpaceX return would involve adjusting the crew for the upcoming ferry flight, which is scheduled for late September. This adjustment would involve removing two of the four astronauts initially assigned to that mission, thereby making space for Wilmore and Williams. Additionally, because the ISS has only two parking slots for U.S. capsules, Boeing’s Starliner would need to depart before SpaceX's Dragon arrives to free up a docking position.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557654