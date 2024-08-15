US-Iranian citizen faces indictment over unlawfully exporting aircraft components to Iran

(MENAFN) A US-Iranian national, Jeffrey Chance Nader, 66, has been indicted for unlawfully exporting aircraft components to Iran, according to an announcement made by the US Justice Department on Wednesday. Nader faces charges related to the illegal export of American-manufactured aircraft parts, including those intended for military use, which were sent to Iran in violation of US economic sanctions and laws. The Justice Department reported that Nader was apprehended on Tuesday in California.



Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division emphasized the government's commitment to tackling such illegal activities, stating, "We will aggressively investigate, disrupt and hold accountable criminal networks that supply sensitive technology to hostile and repressive governments in contravention of U.S. sanctions." The indictment reveals that Nader, along with other associates, conspired to purchase and unlawfully export nearly three dozen individual aircraft components to Iran.



Among the components exported were parts intended for military aircraft operated by Iran’s armed forces, including the F-4 fighter jet, a detail underscoring the seriousness of the charges. The case highlights the risks associated with the illicit transfer of sensitive technology that could enhance the military capabilities of nations under US sanctions.



Matthew M. Graves, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, underscored the broader implications of such actions, referencing Iran's aggressive activities in the Middle East and its support of Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. He stated, "Attacks by Iran and its proxies on U.S. allies in the Middle East and its ongoing supply of Russia with drones and other technology to be used in its illegal war against Ukraine demonstrate why we must do all that we can to stop Iran from acquiring U.S. parts, services and technology." This case reflects the ongoing efforts of US authorities to prevent sensitive American technology from being used by nations considered hostile to US interests.

